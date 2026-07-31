Bennedict Mathurin draws interest from Mavericks and Bucks alongside Clippers

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks join the Los Angeles Clippers in pursuit of free agent Bennedict Mathurin for the upcoming NBA season.

Bennedict Mathurin, one of the most intriguing free agents remaining on the market this NBA offseason, has no shortage of options and suitors. Now, the Dallas Mavericks—who have Klay Thompson listed as a primary target for the Miami Heat—and the Milwaukee Bucks have joined the pursuit of Mathurin, entering a race that also involves the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks have joined a growing list of teams exploring a potential sign-and-trade for Mathurin. “While the Los Angeles Clippers remain interested in re-signing restricted free agent Bennedict Mathurin, the New Orleans Pelicans, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, and Dallas Mavericks have expressed sign-and-trade interest in the 24-year-old swingman, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “With that said, there’s work to be done by each team if they’re going to add Mathurin.”

Mathurin’s restricted free agency has become one of the more closely watched situations of the offseason as the Clippers remain unable to finalize additional major roster moves while the league reviews the circumstances surrounding Leonard’s expected trade to the Toronto Raptors. The investigation, which was recently reported could extend into 2027, has left Los Angeles in a holding pattern.

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The Wizards as interested suitors

Scotto noted that New Orleans remains a viable contender after attempting to acquire Mathurin via trade before last season’s deadline, when he was still playing for the Indiana Pacers. The Pelicans possess the $15.04 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception, allowing them to avoid the luxury tax while sitting $8.22 million below that threshold.

Bennedict Mathurin during a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Scotto reported that the organization has explored trading Jordan Hawkins, including discussions with the Memphis Grizzlies involving AJ Johnson, in order to generate greater flexibility. Chicago also remains in the mix after pursuing Mathurin before last season’s trade deadline. Scotto reported the Bulls’ new front office and coaching staff remain high on the former lottery pick, although a sign-and-trade appears to be the club’s only realistic path given its available cap mechanisms.

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Stiff competition for the Clippers

The Bucks have also been in contact with Mathurin as they continue restructuring their roster. Milwaukee possesses the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and still holds a $25.46 million trade exception generated in the Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. However, the Bucks also face roster spot constraints and must trim the squad from 17 players down to the 15-player regular-season limit.

Dallas presents another intriguing possibility. Scotto reported that any serious pursuit would likely require the Mavericks to move or buy out Klay Thompson, who is entering the final season of his $17.46 million contract. Without Thompson, Max Christie would become Dallas’ only traditional shooting guard currently under contract.

Despite the growing list of interested teams, the Clippers continue to prioritize bringing Mathurin back. The 24-year-old is coming off a career-best NBA season in which he averaged 17.6 points per game and remains viewed as an important piece of Los Angeles’ long-term plans.