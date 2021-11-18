Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will play against Los Angeles Lakers at TD Garden on Friday, November 19, 2021, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 295th regular-season game. Boston Celtics are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 162 direct duels to this day, while Los Angeles Lakers have celebrated a triumph in 132 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on April 15, 2021, and it ended in a 121-113 win for the Celtics away in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been off to a substandard start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (LWLWW). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers have been in poor form recently as well, winning two times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered three losses in the remaining three games (LLWLW).

The Celtics are currently sitting in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.467. While the Lakers are placed in eighth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 9, 1948, and it ended in a 77-55 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.