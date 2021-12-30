Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns face each other today at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will clash off with Phoenix Suns at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 1:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 133rd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 73 direct duels to this day, while the Phoenix Suns have celebrated a triumph in 59 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 10, 2021, and it ended in a 111-90 win for the Suns at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 31, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in a bad form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won only once times and lost four times (LLLWL). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Phoenix Suns have been doing better, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (WLLWW).

The Suns currently sit in second place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.794. While the Celtics are placed in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.457.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1968, and it ended in a 130-98 win for the Boston side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns matchup. However, judging by the Suns' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

* Odds via FanDuel