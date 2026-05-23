Shai Gilgeous-Alexander explains why Spurs fans aren’t affecting him

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sent a clear message to the San Antonio Spurs after hearing several boos directed at him; through his words, he makes it clear that his focus in the Conference Finals is stronger than ever.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is refusing to let the hostile atmosphere at the Frost Bank Center shake his composure after leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a pivotal victory over the San Antonio Spurs. Following Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals, the MVP frontrunner addressed the thunderous boos, making it clear that his focus remains entirely on the game.

“I don’t expect their fans to love me. It’s not how it works. They want their team to win. It’s that simple,” Gilgeous-Alexander noted during his post-game press conference. He maintained a calm demeanor despite being targeted by the crowd every time he touched the ball.

When asked if the aggressive Spurs environment served as extra motivation, Shai was quick to dismiss the impact of the crowd’s antics on his performance. “It does nothing. Doesn’t fuel me, doesn’t discourage me. I’ve been dealing with it for a long time. I don’t really hear it,” he explained.

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The fan pressure didn’t work

The noise certainly didn’t slow down the Thunder‘s offense, which saw Shai rack up 26 points and 12 assists while his team’s bench outscored San Antonio’s reserves. Oklahoma City has successfully turned the defensive intensity up a notch, swarming Victor Wembanyama and holding the French star to 8-of-15 shooting.

Shai on the Spurs fans booing him:



"I don't expect their fans to love me. It's not how it works. They want their team to win. It's that simple" https://t.co/8zdZSkdM1l pic.twitter.com/NOT0pCAT96 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 23, 2026

By utilizing a physical, multi-layered defensive scheme, the Thunder have managed to disrupt the Spurs’ rhythm and force secondary options like Devin Vassell into difficult shots. The strategy has effectively neutralized the “Wemby factor” for long stretches, allowing Oklahoma City to regain control of the series.

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Looking ahead, a win in Game 4 would give the Thunder a commanding 3-1 lead, making their potential return to the Paycom Center a massive advantage to close out the series and return to the NBA Finals as title defenders.