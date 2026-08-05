Nikola Jokic reportedly puts Nuggets’ future in uncertainty after not signing extension

The Denver Nuggets has flown somewhat under the radar this offseason, raising questions regarding the future of the franchise and whether superstar Nikola Jokic intends to remain with the team for the upcoming NBA seasons.

According to veteran NBA insider Marc Stein, the Nuggets are capturing league-wide attention due to the uncertainty surrounding Nikola Jokic’s long-term contractual situation. While Jokic remains eligible to sign a supermax contract extension, the three-time NBA MVP has once again chosen not to finalize a new deal during this offseason.

“There are a lot of eyeballs on the Denver Nuggets right now league-wide,” Stein revealed. “There is a lot of curiosity about where this team is going and, let’s face it, [Nikola] Jokic could have signed an extension for the second straight summer and did not. And even if that is 1,000% motivated by the finances involved, it’s still going to get other teams whispering, monitoring — you know, pick your adjective — but this is going to be a topic.”

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The decision behind Jokic’s move

Jokic‘s decision is widely viewed as a financial one rather than an indication of dissatisfaction with the franchise. The 31-year-old is currently eligible to sign a four-year supermax extension worth approximately $278 million to $280 million.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets.

However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported earlier this offseason that Jokic plans to wait another year because doing so would make him eligible for a significantly larger contract. By delaying an extension, the Denver superstar could instead sign a five-year supermax deal worth approximately $359.5 million.

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Stein believes that Jokic postponing his contract extension for a second consecutive summer is enough to fuel league-wide speculation. As Denver contends with an expensive roster, second apron restrictions, and a crucial NBA offseason following a first-round playoff elimination against the Minnesota Timberwolves, rival executives are likely to monitor the organization’s trajectory closely.

While there is no indication that Jokic is seeking to leave Denver, Stein’s comments highlight how any uncertainty surrounding one of the NBA’s biggest superstars will undoubtedly generate interest across the league.