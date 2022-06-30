Miles Bridges is set to become a free agent in the NBA but now that could all change with a domestic violence charge on Wednesday night.

Miles Bridges only 48 hours ago was thinking what his next destination in the NBA might be after reportedly being sought after by various teams in the league as the Charlotte Hornets forward was coming up on free agency.

Then the 24-year-old while in Los Angeles was arrested for domestic violence according to TMZ and was released later in the day on a $130,000 bond. According to the reports Bridges had an argument with a woman which turned physical and by the time the police arrived Bridges had left the scene.

The Charlotte Hornets are “aware” of the situation and monitoring it carefully, while gathering information on the matter on their side. The team offered no further comment at this time.

Miles Bridges goes to police station and is arrested

What has been reported by Marca and TMZ is that Miles Bridges after the incident went to the local police station and gave himself up. As a result, he was arrested and charged and had to place bond and the woman he is charged with assaulting received medical attention.

Miles Bridges is coming off of a career year which saw him average 20.2 points per game, seven rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. It is reported that the Pistons and Pacers have shown interest in Bridges.