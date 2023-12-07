Even non-NBA fans seem to be aware of Scott Foster’s feud with Chris Paul. Regardless of what he or the league has to say on the matter, it’s more than evident that he’s got a personal agenda against CP3, and he’s not even trying to hide it anymore.

Paul’s feud with Foster has been on for quite a while now. It reached a point when CP3 and his teams went 13 straight playoff games without a win when Foster was the lead official. That just cannot be a coincidence.

Notably, the feud has followed Paul all the way to the Bay area. Foster ejected him with two quick technical fouls the last time he officiated the Golden State Warriors, with Paul having a tough choice of words for the referee.

That’s why NBA Commissioner Adam Silver recently addressed the issue, stating that he hopes both can do their job to the best of their capacities even if they don’t like each other.

Adam Silver Says The League Reached Out To Both

“You have there — two veterans who are the best at what they do,” Silver said on SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Scott is one of the most respected NBA officials, one of the highest-rated NBA officials, which is why he referees in our Finals games. Of course, Chris [Paul] ‘s track record speaks for itself.”

The Commissioner stated that the league has actually reached out to both parties in an attempt to clear the air, adding that the expectation is that they can both act like professionals:

“The way you handle that, at least the way we’ve tried to handle that, is talk to both of them and say, ‘The expectation is that you’re going to be professional.’ And deal privately with the two of them and say guys, ‘Whatever the bad blood is between you two, you don’t have to be friends, but you got to both go out and do your jobs.’ So that’s my expectation moving forward,” Silver said.

Paul Denies Silver’s Story

Nonetheless, Paul recently denied that story, stating that no one from the league has gotten in touch with him regarding the incident and adding that he had to reach out to the President of League Operations about the matter:

“Nah, ain’t nobody called me since all that happened. The league, usually sometimes they’ll call or interview you, but nobody texted, called or nothing since it happened,” Paul said. “I don’t know. I haven’t talked to Adam. [President of league operations] Bryon [Spruell]. Nobody. I talked to Bryon, but I had to call him. He didn’t call me. I don’t know, it’s weird.”

The League Needs To Stop This

We don’t know if Chris Paul started this or if it was Scott Foster. Paul says it’s personal — and it definitely looks that way — although no one could find any evidence of Foster talking about Paul’s son in the altercation that led to his ejection, which is what Paul said.

Then again, it just doesn’t matter at this point. This is hurting the league’s credibility, and you cannot have a player-referee feud being a talking point. It’s time to cut it out and just ban Foster from officiating games involving Chris Paul, for everybody’s sake.