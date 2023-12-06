The Golden State Warriors have yet to get off to the start of the season they hoped for. They’ve blown big leads, were knocked out of the In-Season Tournament, and don’t look like a legitimate championship contender right now.

Some blame Draymond Green’s suspension for this, while others believe Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson’s struggles from the field should be to blame. Whatever the case, coach Steve Kerr has failed to make adjustments and right the ship.

With that in mind, and considering the Warriors have already made it loud and clear that they want to compete now, not in the future, some analysts believe it’s just a matter of time before they make a big move.

That’s why Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report put together a three-way trade proposal that could solve their woes, all while giving the Toronto Raptors and New York Knicks a big boost for their aspirations as well. Let’s break it down.

Warriors, Raptors And Knicks Make A Big Trade

Warriors Receive: Pascal Siakam and Isaiah Hartenstein

Raptors Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Evan Fournier, Jonathan Kuminga, Quentin Grimes, a 2024 first-round pick from New York, a 2028 first-round pick from New York and a 2028 first-round pick from Golden State

Knicks Receive: OG Anunoby, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II

Knicks Take A Huge Leap

The New York Knicks would get a building block in OG Anunoby, one of the best wing defenders in the league, who’s also eligible to sign a contract extension right now.

They would add an instant offensive spark off the bench like Moses Moody alongside a pesky and strong defender like Gary Payton II, all without having to part ways with any of their core guys, such as Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, or R.J. Barrett.

The Knicks would take a significant leap forward in terms of championship contention, as they would add more talent without giving up crucial parts of their rotation, and they’d still have more first-round picks to make more deals.

Raptors Keep Building

The Toronto Raptors are good but not good enough to compete at the highest level right now. With this move, they would no longer be at risk of losing Anunoby or Pascal Siakam in free agency, and they’d get significantly better in the future.

Adding three first-round picks is a big win on its own, and getting two serviceable role players in Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes makes it better. Andrew Wiggins would be heading back home and giving them some much-needed defense, or they could even trade him later down the stretch.

The biggest win here would be getting Jonathan Kuminga, who’s shown flashes of greatness and would be a perfect fit next to Scottie Barnes, putting together one of the most promising and athletic duos in the league for years to come.

Warriors Win Now

Andrew Wiggins has become an instrumental part of the Golden State Warriors, so losing him would obviously be painful. The same goes for Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga, as they were both promising and expected to be franchise cornerstones at some point.

But the Warriors cannot afford to wait any longer if they want to make the most of Stephen Curry’s prime. They need to be aggressive and make a big move to turn things around before it’s too late.

This move would give them the size they need with both Pascal Siakam and a backup big like Isaiah Harstentein. Siakam could play at the four or the five and make an impact on both ends of the floor with his passing, length, and shooting, and they could sign him to an extension to keep this championship-caliber core together for years.