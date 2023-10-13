The NBA offseason was far from being quiet. One of the teams that made the most noise were the Golden State Warriors, who took everyone by surprise when they sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards to get Chris Paul.

The veteran guard’s presence in the Bay area still sounds strange to many people not only because of his old rivalry with the Dubs, but also due to his possible role on the team. One of the biggest questions heading into the 2023-24 NBA season is how he’ll fit next to Stephen Curry.

Steve Kerr has already shown how he intends to make this work in the preseason, though we have to consider Draymond Green hasn’t been playing due to injury. Even so, CP3 is already happy with the connection he found with his new teammates.

Chris Paul optimistic on the Warriors’ chances this season

“Basketball. I’m being serious, it sounds so simple, but I’ve got 19 years of experience,” Paul told Zena Keita of NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest “Dubs Talk”. “The game hasn’t changed unless they started shooting with something different. I played two years in college, I feel like what I’ve been fortunate enough is this isn’t my first time changing teams. So it’s not the first time I’ve heard outside noise. So every time I change teams, everyone says it’s not going to work.”

At 38, Paul knows this could be his last opportunity to challenge for a highly elusive championship. The Warriors seem to have what it takes to contend, as they’re running things back with their core of Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green.

Besides, the team also has high expectations on what Jonathan Kuminga and Andrew Wiggins can bring to the table. Mike Dunleavy also made significant changes on the rotation, hoping to improve last season’s performance.

Warriors hoping to get back to the top

With Bob Myers no longer in the front office, the new general manager stayed busy trying to put the Warriors in a position to succeed again. Last year, Curry carried the team to the playoffs but he couldn’t take it past the Conference Finals, where the Dubs lost to LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers.

Dunleavy has therefore decided it was time to shake things up. The fact that he surrendered a young star such as Poole – who was expected to be the franchise’s face in the future – to get Paul is a testament to their belief in the former Suns superstar.

“Probably with how seamless it’s been,” Paul said about the transition. “As far as the guys and whatnot. I remember the first day going to the gym in LA and everybody was going to be there together. I took my son and a couple of his friends, so you just never know what it’s going to be like. Surprisingly — I don’t know if it’s surprising — we’ve got new guys, everybody is all just excited about what we’re trying to build.”

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets had no competition in the Western Conference last year, but the Warriors hope things will be different this time. With a star-studded team that has extra veteran presence thanks to Paul, the Dubs can’t wait for the start of the season.