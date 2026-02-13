Chris Paul retires at age 40 from the NBA: Who is the oldest player to do it?

Saying goodbye is always one of the hardest moments in sports, and it becomes even more emotional when the farewell comes in the form of a retirement. That feeling grows stronger when the player has built a long career filled with history and unforgettable nights in the NBA. That is the case with Chris Paul, who announced he was stepping away from the game at 40 years old, prompting one big question from fans: Who is the oldest player ever to retire?

Paul’s decision at age 40 marked the end of an era for one of the greatest point guards the league has ever seen. With his departure becoming official on February 13, 2026, he walked away as the NBA’s second all-time leader in assists and steals, leaving behind an enormous legacy of leadership and basketball IQ on the floor. Despite his longevity, he was not the oldest player to retire, yet he still exited as one of the most influential figures of his generation.

The record for the oldest player in league history belongs to Nat Hickey, who appeared in a game in 1948 with the Providence Steamrollers at 45 years and 363 days. In the modern era, the podium of veterans is led by Kevin Willis, who retired at 44 years and 224 days, followed by legends such as Robert Parish and Vince Carter. Other iconic names who crossed the 42-year barrier included Udonis Haslem, Dikembe Mutombo, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

In terms of historical longevity, Paul ranked around 15th among the oldest players to have appeared in an official game. He shares the 40-year threshold with figures like Jason Kidd, Michael Jordan, and Steve Nash, while remaining behind John Stockton, who played until he was 49. Meanwhile, LeBron James continues competing past that mark, becoming the league’s oldest active player following the farewell of the Point God.

Chris Paul during his time with the Clippers.

The retirement announcement of Chris Paul

Few expected him to suit up for the Toronto Raptors, and the organization officially waived him, according to Brett Siegel. Shortly after the move became public, Paul took to social media and confirmed that he was retiring from the NBA.

“This is it! After over 21 years I’m stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote. “As I write this, it’s hard to really know what to feel, but for once, most people would be surprised, I don’t have the answer. Mostly, I’m filled with so much joy and gratitude. While this chapter of being an NBA player is done, the game of basketball will forever be ingrained in the DNA of my life. I’ve been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades.”

Paul had made it clear before the start of the season that he wanted to play close to home. The Los Angeles Clippers appeared to be a natural destination, which explained why he signed there during the offseason. Ultimately, reports indicated that his fit with the locker room did not evolve as expected, yet he still retired as one of the greatest players in league history.