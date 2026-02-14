Francisco Cerundolo names Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Novak Djokovic to build the ideal ATP player

Francisco Cerundolo is making headlines at the 2026 Argentina Open, where Bolavip witnessed him reach his third final. Back in the decider for the second straight year after losing to Joao Fonseca in 2025 and having already fallen to fellow countryman Diego Schwartzman in the 2021 final, Cerundolo is looking to get over the hump once and for all on home soil.

Before finding out that Luciano Darderi would be his opponent on Sunday, Cerundolo addressed the media after his semifinal win over fellow Argentine Tomas Etcheverry (6-3, 7-5).

With Bolavip in attendance, Cerundolo was asked to build his ideal player choosing different active players at the ATP, including himself. He started by naming Jakub Mensik or Hubert Hurkacz for the serve.

Required to include himself, Cerundolo selected his forehand as his biggest strength. For the backhand, he went with Jannik Sinner. In mobility, Cerundolo opted for Alex de Minaur, while naming Carlos Alcaraz for overall play and Novak Djokovic for the return of serves.

Cerundolo chasing first Argentina Open title in year of big Grand Slam hopes

Earlier in the tournament, Cerundolo revealed his ambitious Grand Slam goals for this year after a tough 2025 where he failed to get past the third round at the Majors. He got off to a better start in 2026, reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open—tied with the 2023 and 2024 French Opens as his best Grand Slam results.

But first he has to take care of business in Buenos Aires, where he’s looking to win a title that has been elusive so far. It’s a tournament where Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious in 2023, and a victory would certainly boost Cerundolo’s Grand Slam aspirations in 2026.

The first upcoming Major on the schedule is Roland Garros, and a successful ending in Argentina could give Cerundolo hope ahead of the biggest tournament played on clay.