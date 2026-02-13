Tua Tagovailoa gets clear message from Dolphins about his QB job in Miami for 2026

Tua Tagovailoa has received a very clear message from the Miami Dolphins. The team’s general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, assured at an event with several fans that they will bring in another quarterback.

“We’re getting close to a decision and, when we do, we’ll let Tua know whether he’s gonna be part of this or not and we’ll move forward. But you can rest assured that we will add competition to that room, one way or the other, to make it the best that we can.”

What is still unknown is whether Tua will remain on the roster for next season. The Dolphins would have to take a massive cap hit if they decide to release him, so their target could be to trade him soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Dolphins draft a QB in 2026?

Jon-Eric Sullivan assured that the Miami Dolphins will do their due diligence regarding the quarterback position in the 2026 Draft. However, he also said that Tua Tagovailoa could remain on the roster and even told the Miami fans that they should be proud to have him as their QB.

“Of course, we’ll be looking at other quarterbacks in this draft and every draft thereafter. But, look, Tua was in my office the other day. If I’m being perfectly frank, we had a great conversation. Tua has been a very good player in this league. He’s done a lot of really good things for the Miami Dolphins. You guys should be proud to have him and having had him.”

Advertisement

Tua Tagovailoa’s future with Dolphins

see also Dolphins have reportedly made final decision about Tua Tagovailoa’s career and future in Miami

Tua Tagovailoa’s future with the Dolphins is still undecided. In fact, Jon-Eric Sullivan added a lot of uncertainty around the quarterback, admitting that he still doesn’t know which path he will take alongside new head coach Jeff Hafley.

Advertisement

“I don’t know what the future holds right now and I told Tua that. We’re working through some things. What I can tell you is that we’re gonna infuse competition into that room, whether Tua is part of the room, whether he’s not part of the room. We’re gonna infuse competition into that room, like we will do in every other position. Tua knows where we are. We’ve been very honest and upfront and Tua also knows that he will be the first to know when we make a decision. So, if Tua is the first to know, you guys can’t be the first to know and I know that you respect and appreciate that.”