Damian Lillard wins 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, makes history despite Achilles injury

Damian Lillard hasn’t played for the Portland Trail Blazers this season due to an Achilles injury, but that didn’t stop him from winning the 2026 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest — and making history in the process.

In April 2025, while playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard suffered a torn Achilles in Game 4 of a playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks waived him in July, and he chose to return to the Trail Blazers for the 2025–26 season.

Although he has yet to appear in a game for Portland this year, Lillard represented the franchise in the All-Star Three-Point Contest. In remarkable fashion, he emerged victorious and added another milestone to his legacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damian Lillard wins 2026 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest, joins exclusive list

Lillard secured the title after scoring 29 points in the final round. He defeated Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker and Charlotte Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel to capture his third championship in the past four years.

With the win, Lillard joined Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players in NBA history to win the Three-Point Contest three times since the event began in 1986, but that was not his only achievement.

Advertisement

Lillard became just the second player in league history to compete in the contest while recovering from an Achilles injury. Denver Nuggets guard Voshon Lenard previously participated in 2005 while recovering from the same injury after winning the contest in 2004.

Advertisement

see also What songs did Ludacris perform before the 2026 NBA Slum Dunk Contest?

Will Damian Lillard play in the 2025–26 NBA season?

Despite participating in the 2026 NBA All-Star Three-Point Contest, Damian Lillard is not expected to play during the 2025–26 season for the Portland Trail Blazers. He is still recovering from his Achilles injury and, at 35 years old, wants to be cautious with his return.

Advertisement

When he agreed to rejoin Portland, Lillard signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the franchise that originally drafted him. However, the focus appears to be on long-term health rather than rushing back this season.