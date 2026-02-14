Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in his comeback from SPL strike

Cristiano Ronaldo returned after a three-match absence for Al Nassr, making an immediate impact by scoring to put his side ahead against Al Fateh in Matchday 22 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League.

Following a brilliant run by Sadio Mane, the Senegalese winger beat his marker on the flank before cutting a pass back toward the center of the box for Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar finished with trademark class, clinicaly placing the ball into the net to open the scoring.

Ronaldo gave Al Nassr the lead in what was a highly significant match for the Portuguese superstar. The goal marks his successful return to action after missing the club’s last two Saudi Pro League fixtures—as well as the recent AFC Champions League Two clash against Arkadag—following a public protest against the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Advertisement

Advertisement

With this lead, Al Nassr are currently on track to reach 52 points, which would move them just one point behind league leaders Al Hilal. Should they hold on for the win, it will put immense pressure on their Riyadh rivals as the Saudi Pro League title race enters its most decisive phase.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo edges closer to 1,000 career goals

Ronaldo remains steadfast on his path to becoming the first professional player to score 1,000 official goals. With his latest strike against Al Fateh, soccer’s all-time leading scorer has reached 19 goals for the season across all competitions, further solidifying his status as the undisputed leader of Al Nassr’s attack.

Advertisement

see also Robert Lewandowski joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in exclusive list after scoring for Barcelona vs Mallorca

The Portuguese superstar now stands just 38 goals away from the monumental 1,000-goal mark. Following his return to action after a brief standoff with the Saudi Pro League, the veteran forward is expected to resume his regular starting role. If he maintains his current scoring pace, there is little doubt that the historic record is within his reach before the conclusion of the 2026 calendar year.