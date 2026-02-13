When and where will the 2027 NBA All-Star Game take place? Location and dates set

Anticipation is already building around the next chapter of basketball’s midseason spectacle, as early confirmations tied to the NBA All-Star Game 2027 begin to outline how the league will shape another global celebration of the sport.

Momentum from recent festivities continues to echo beyond Southern California, shifting attention toward Phoenix, where preparations are expected to merge elite competition, fan culture and entertainment into a single February showcase.

Long before opening tip, the spotlight is already drifting toward the arena set to host the weekend’s signature moment, reinforcing how each All-Star destination becomes part of the NBA’s evolving story as much as the game itself.

Dates and venue for the 2027 NBA All-Star Game

NBA All-Star Weekend 2027 is officially scheduled for Feb. 19-21. The centerpiece game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 21, inside the Mortgage Matchup Center, home of the Suns and the primary stage for the league’s signature event.

As in previous editions, the weekend is expected to follow the traditional structure. Rising Stars will spotlight emerging talent, Saturday night will feature the league’s skills competitions and multiple interactive experiences will bring fans closer to players, legends, and celebrities across the metropolitan area.

The selection also carries historical relevance. This will mark the fourth time Phoenix hosts NBA All-Star festivities and the first return since 2009, reinforcing the city’s place within the league’s rotation of proven showcase destinations.

How the 2026 All-Star Weekend connects to 2027

Before the NBA turns fully toward Arizona, the 2026 celebration unfolds in Los Angeles from Feb. 13-15. That weekend culminates with the 75th All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome, introducing the Clippers’ new arena to one of basketball’s most watched global audiences.

The schedule begins with Rising Stars on Friday and continues with the traditional slate of Saturday night contests, leading into Sunday’s headline matchup. Around those games, the league organizes fan-focused programming designed to extend the experience beyond the court.

Events and activations are spread across venues including the Kia Forum and the Los Angeles Convention Center, offering access to NBA figures and entertainment throughout the city. That magnitude and structure provide the blueprint Phoenix is expected to follow in 2027.