What songs did Ludacris perform before the 2026 NBA Slum Dunk Contest?

Ludacris delivered a standout appearance during the second day of the NBA All-Star Game festivities, the night featuring the Slam Dunk Contest, the Three-Point Contest, and Shooting Stars. He took the stage just before the action began, energizing the crowd and setting the tone. Naturally, one question quickly followed: Which songs were part of his set?

Ludacris performed the following tracks: Move B**ch, Stand Up and All I Do Is Win. After running through those hits, he wrapped up his show to roaring applause, leaving the arena fully ready for the competition to tip off.

The rapper has maintained a strong relationship with the NBA for years, including a memorable performance at the 2012 All-Star Game, reinforcing his place as a recurring figure in league celebrations. His continued presence at marquee events highlights both his longevity and his impact within the genre. Invitations like this one further validate a career that has crossed generations of fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is next for Ludacris?

In addition to his appearance, Ludacris joins Shaboozey and CORTIS as part of the NBA Crossover Concert Series. The multi-day experience takes place from February 12 to February 15 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, uniting music and basketball culture. The league continues to expand its entertainment footprint throughout the weekend.

Ludacris performs onstage during the 2025 Beloved Benefit.

Advertisement

Other participants in the All-Star event

see also Who are singing the national anthems before Castrol Rising Stars and NBA HBCU Classic at 2026 NBA All-Star weekend?

CORTIS also delivered a special performance during halftime of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at the Kia Forum. The showcase included appearances by GloRilla and Mustard, broadening the international and urban presence across the celebration. Music once again played a central role in shaping the atmosphere.

Advertisement

For the main event, Brandy performed the United States national anthem, while Sarah McLachlan handled Canada’s. The star-studded night unfolded at the Intuit Dome, adding another layer of prestige to the weekend. The ceremony blended tradition with contemporary star power.

Advertisement

Finally, Jon Tesh brought nostalgia with a live rendition of “Roundball Rock,” a theme long associated with the sport’s biggest stages. His performance served as a bridge between eras, reminding fans of the league’s rich entertainment history. With music and basketball intertwined, the spectacle promises to be unforgettable.