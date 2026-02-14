Nick Castellanos chooses new MLB team after being released by Phillies

Nick Castellanos is set to continue his MLB career with a new team following his release from the Philadelphia Phillies. The move ends a two-year stint in Philadelphia and quickly opened the door for several interested clubs before one emerged as the clear fit.

According to a report by John Heyman, Castellanos has finalized a deal with the San Diego Padres. Under the terms of the agreement, the Phillies will cover the majority of his remaining salary, while Castellanos will earn the league minimum on his new contract with San Diego.

This move comes as Castellanos seeks to contribute to a contending team while getting consistent playing time, joining a Padres roster that has made multiple offseason acquisitions to strengthen its lineup. “Castellanos will be paid minimum on MLB deal with San Diego. Phils pay the rest. Agreed to,” Heyman reported on X.

Padres adding veteran bat

Castellanos brings experience and offensive capability to his new club, offering valuable versatility as he steps into this next chapter. As John Heyman reported, “Castellanos will be some combo of DH, 1B and OF for Padres. RF is booked obvs. Signed pending physical.” That expected role gives San Diego flexibility across multiple positions while adding a proven bat to the lineup.

Nick Castellanos with the Phillies on June 18, 2025 in Miami. Jared Lennon/Getty Images

Financial terms and expectations

The structure of the deal ensures that Castellanos is incentivized to perform while the Phillies cover most of his previous salary. “The San Diego Padres take a flier on recently released OF Nick Castellanos, paying him the minimum $780,000 salary, with the Phillies still responsible for 19.22 million of his salary in 2026.“ According to Bob Nightengale.

