It’s safe to say that Kyrie Irving has always been a bit of a polarizing figure around the NBA. Some love him, some hate him, and the Brooklyn Nets apparently think he’s too much of a distraction right now.

Irving has become famous even among non-basketball fans. His stance against COVID-19 vaccine mandates has made him a bit of a hero for some, while others think he’s just… not too smart.

That’s the case with world-famous comedian Chris Rock, who took a huge shot at the former NBA champion during his most recent show in Brooklyn. Unsurprisingly, he doesn’t really care about anti-vaxxers.

Chris Rock Calls Anti-Vaxxers “Dumb Kyrie’s”

“If anyone was unclear about how Chris Rock feels about anti-vaxxers, attend one of his standup shows, and you’ll get an answer. TMZ reports that he took aim at ridiculous anti-vaxxers, specifically Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, during a Wednesday concert in New York featuring several bands and comedians. Posing a question to the crowd, he said: “Where’s my anti-vaxxers at?” Though New York City’s vaccine mandate requires those who attend shows to have gotten the jab, some people in the audience cheered, to which Rock responded: “You dumb, Kyrie motherf*cker!” reported The Daily Beast.

The Nets won’t allow Kyrie to partake in team activities until he decides to get vaccinated or the city lifts the mandate for unvaccinated athletes. So, there’s still a slight chance that we get to see him play this season.

The team reportedly backed down on offering him a 4-year, $187 million contract extension because of his constant antics and how often he’s missing playing time. It takes a lot of character to give up that much money, whether you agree with him or not. But something tells me we still haven’t heard the last of this story.