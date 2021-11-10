Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat face each other on Thursday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Clippers will meet with Miami Heat at Staples Center on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 66th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Miami Heat are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 36 direct duels to this day, while Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 29 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on February 15, 2021, and it ended in a 125-118 win for the Clippers at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Los Angeles Clippers have been off to an incredible start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have five victories (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Miami Heat have been in decent form recently, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining two games (LWLWW).

The Heat are currently sitting on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.700. While the Clippers are placed in fifth place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.600.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 5, 1988, and it ended in a 111-91 win for the then Seattle-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Miami Heat, to be played on Thursday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on NBA TV Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Miami Heat matchup. However, judging by the Clippers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

* Odds via FanDuel