Is Jaylen Brown playing today, Feb. 24, for Boston Celtics vs Phoenix Suns?

All eyes turn to the status of Jaylen Brown as the Boston Celtics prepare to host the Phoenix Suns on February 24. With the season’s rhythm in full swing, availability updates often shape both strategy and expectations.

His presence on the floor carries weight on both ends of the game, influencing scoring balance and defensive matchups. Any uncertainty surrounding the lineup draws attention, particularly in a matchup that features two competitive Western and Eastern Conference contenders.

As game time approaches, pre-game reports and official injury updates become central to understanding the rotation. Whether listed as active or sidelined, the decision impacts Boston’s approach in a high-profile meeting that continues to draw league-wide interest.

Jaylen Brown’s status for Celtics vs. Suns game

As the Celtics prepare to face the Suns on Feb. 24, Boston’s injury report reflects some late-breaking uncertainty around their star wing. Jaylen Brown is officially listed as questionable with a right knee contusion, the result of a minor knock sustained late in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jaylen Brown of the Celtics dunks during the first half of their game against the Los Angeles Lakers in 2026 (Source: Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)

That designation means his status won’t be confirmed until closer to tipoff, with Celtics personnel monitoring his reaction to pre-game treatment and warm-ups. With teammate Jayson Tatum out on the Achilles injury report as well, how Boston manages its rotation figures to be one of the central storylines.

On the other side, Phoenix enters the game with a depleted roster of its own, giving context to the importance of Boston’s health check. Brown’s eventual decision to play or not could influence not only rotations but also strategic matchups in what remains a tightly contested late-season clash.

Boston Celtics vs. Phoenix Suns starting lineups

Boston Celtics

PG: Baylor Scheierman

SG: Derrick White

SF: Jaylen Brown

PF: Sam Hauser

C: Neemies Queta

Phoenix Suns

PG: Collin Gillespie

SG: Jalen Green

SF: Ryan Dunn

PF: Royce O’Neale

C: Mark Williams

