NBA insider issues stern warning for Lakers despite LeBron James’ historic triple-double in win vs Mavs

Despite being the oldest active player in the league, LeBron James continues to demonstrate why he is considered one of the greatest ever to play the game. “The King” recently turned in a historic performance, becoming the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple-double during a 124-104 win over the Dallas Mavericks. However, for ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the milestone doesn’t change the team’s ultimate ceiling as title contenders.

After leading his squad to the victory with 28 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists—achieved while Luka Doncic watched from the sidelines—fans began to wonder if the Lakers have a legitimate chance to compete for a trophy. For Windhorst, that possibility remains a distant reality for the Los Angeles franchise.

While the Lakers have navigated the first half of the season through a gauntlet of injuries to James, Doncic, and Austin Reaves, they have managed to maintain a 33-21 record, good for fifth in the Western Conference. Windhorst acknowledged that the season has been “terrific” thus far but remains skeptical that it will result in the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

“They’re in fifth place in the West. That’s terrific considering all of the games that their stars have missed,” Windhorst said during an appearance on Get Up. “They’re having a really good season. This is a somewhat limited roster, and I think everybody who’s a Lakers fan should just… enjoy the season. If you’re not going to the Finals this year, just enjoy the ride“.

LeBron James in action against the Mavericks. (Getty Images)

Doncic nearing return after All-Star break

Doncic sustained a left hamstring strain during the second quarter of a win against the 76ers on February 6 and has not seen the floor for the Lakers since, missing the team’s last four contests. However, a return to action appears to be just around the corner.

According to recent reports, the Lakers superstar underwent a pregame workout on Thursday, and the session reportedly went well enough for Doncic to participate in the upcoming All-Star Game. The team is expected to manage his minutes strictly, as the organization wants him at full strength for a postseason push.

In the Slovenian star’s absence, the Lakers have managed a 6-6 record. While the roster has proven resilient, it is undeniable that a healthy Doncic takes the team to the next level, serving as the most vital piece of the purple-and-gold franchise.