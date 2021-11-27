Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors face each other on Sunday at Staples Center for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Los Angeles Clippers will welcome Golden State Warriors at Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 3:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 226th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Golden State Warriors are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 133 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 92 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on October 21, 2021, and it ended in a 115-113 win for the Warriors at home. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Storylines

Los Angeles Clippers have been in decent form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (WLWLL). Meanwhile, Golden State Warriors have been in an amazing recently, winning all five of their previous games (WWWWW).

The Warriors are currently sitting on top of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.895. While the Clippers are four positions below them, in fifth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.579.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 20, 1970, and it ended in a 123-108 win for the Warriors.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, to be played on Friday, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors matchup. However, judging by the Warriors' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.

