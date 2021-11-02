Dallas Mavericks play tonight against Miami Heat for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at American Airlines Center in Dallas tonight, November 2, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Dangerous rival at home. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

Four wins and two losses in the first week of the 2021-22 NBA season for the Dallas Mavericks, the most recent game being the last day of October against the Sacramento Kings 105-99. But before that victory the Mavericks lost to the Denver Nuggets to cut a three-game winning streak.

Miami Heat continue to score victories early in the season, they won the last four games, two at home and two on the road. The most recent game was an underdog victory against the Grizzlies at Memphis 129-103.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Dallas Mavericks won against the Sacramento Kings 105-99 at home, that game was the third victory at home for the Mavericks. The home team won the first half 53-47, but the second half was 52-52 for each side. Luka Doncic was the top scorer against the Kings with 23 points and Tim Hardaway with 16. Dallas Mavericks are scoring an average of 98.3 points per game as the third worst offense of the season.

Miami Heat have a solid record with five wins and only one loss in the 2021-22 NBA season, the last four games were wins against the Magic, Nets, Hornets and Grizzlies. The team has a positive record on the road with two wins and one loss, the only loss of the season against Indiana Pacers 91-102 OT. Miami Heat are the team with the second best defense allowing only 97 points per game, and the offense is the third best of the season scoring 114 points per game.

Jimmy Butler leads the Miami Heat with 25.3 points per game and 52.9% FG; Tyler Herro is the second best on the roster in Miami with 22.0 PPG and 45.8% FG, and finally Bam Adebayo is the other Heat player averaging over twenty with 20.6 PPG. But the Dallas Mavericks have only one player averaging over twenty, Luka Doncic with 22.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by TNT, Watch TNT, TNTdrama.com, TNT App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Dallas Mavericks have a slight at home against the visitors, but the home team's defense is weak and it is highly unlikely that they will be able to do anything against the third-best offense of the season. Miami Heat are favorites to win this game, they have what it takes to crush the home team. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat (points to cover -2.5).



FanDuel Dallas Mavericks +2.5 Totals 211 Miami Heat -2.5

* Odds via FanDuel.