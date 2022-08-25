Just a few days after an announcement, extravagant NBA star Dennis Rodman canceled his plans to travel to Russia to negotiate Brittney Griner's release.

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has now canceled his travel to Russia. The former Chicago Bulls big man claimed he wanted to try and help release WNBA star Brittney Griner.

Griner faces up to nine years in prison after being found guilty of smuggling drugs into the country. She had hashish oil in her vape cartridges when detained at the airport and has been held captive ever since.

Rodman reportedly has a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, the USA government was never on board with the controversial celebrity's plans of getting involved.

Dennis Rodman Won't Travel To Russia

"The U.S. government on Monday strongly discouraged former NBA player Dennis Rodman from traveling to Russia to help secure the release of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner -- a trip that Rodman himself separately clarified isn't in the works, reversing an earlier comment.

A State Department spokesperson, Ned Price, told ABC News during a press briefing on Monday that if Rodman did travel to Russia, 'He would not be traveling on behalf of the U.S. government.'

Amid the scrutiny over his comments, Rodman told ABC News on Monday that he doesn’t currently have plans to travel to Russia."

The White House Disapproved His Plan All Along

Anonymous White House officers had already expressed their concerns and doubts about Rodman's potential trip to Russia. They also doubled down on their travel advisory warning to all American citizens:

"The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

A senior administration official, who asked to remain anonymous, made clear the White House does not approve.

'It is public information that the administration has made a significant offer to the Russians and anything other than negotiating further through the established channel is likely to complicate and hinder release efforts,' the official said.

The official also noted the State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to Russia."

Unfortunately, it seems like Griner won't have The Worm by her side on this one. Hopefully, the White House will find the way to bring her back home safe and sound. It's been way too long already.