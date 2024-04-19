Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face against each other for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face against each other for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 1. Uncover all the crucial information, including the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

The most thrilling part of the season is upon us: the 2024 Playoffs, featuring the 16 teams qualified for this highly anticipated stage. The matchups promise to be truly exhilarating, starting with a showdown between two formidable teams. It’s a rematch of the Conference finals from the 2022/2023 season.

On one side, we have Jokic’s Denver Nuggets, the defending champions who swept the Lakers in that conference final with a commanding 4-0 victory. LeBron James‘ team will be eager to turn the tables this year and make a statement by eliminating one of the main title contenders.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played this Saturday, April 20 at 8:30 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: ABC.