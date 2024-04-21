Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers face each other for the 2024 NBA Playoffs Game 2. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

The Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Lakers are set to square off in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Discover all the essential details, including the match date, tip-off time, and a variety of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As anticipated, Game 1 between these two rivals proved to be highly intense, offering opportunities for both teams. However, victory ultimately went to the favorites to win the series: the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic‘s squad recognizes that they’ve taken a significant stride forward, though they’re fully aware that this is just the beginning.

Prioritizing home-court advantage, the Nuggets aim to secure a 2-0 lead in Game 2 at the Ball Arena. Meanwhile, the Lakers understand the importance of securing a win to level the series at 1-1 before heading to Los Angeles. They acknowledge that overturning a 2-0 deficit against the defending champions will pose a formidable challenge.

When will the Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers match be played?

The game for the 2024 NBA Playoffs between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be played this Monday, April 22 at 10:00 PM (ET).

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the USA

This 2024 NBA Playoffs game between Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TNT.