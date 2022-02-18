The Pistons' season is a disaster and one of the players, Cunningham, does not hesitate to admit that the team is suffering and the losses are affecting the health of the franchise.

Detroit Pistons are mired in one of the worst situations in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, the team has a negative record of 13-45 in the 14th spot in the Eastern Conference and it is unlikely that they will play in the playoffs this season. The team opened the current season with four consecutive losses.

At least the Pistons won their last game before the break for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game that served to end a losing streak of 8 consecutive games. But the Detroit Pistons started 2022 with a small winning streak of two consecutive wins against Spurs and Bucks as a good sign that things were looking up for the team, but that air of hope did not last long and after the team won 5 of the first 10 games of 2022 and the losses began to pile up again as of January 21.

One of the new Pistons players, Cade Cunningham, a rookie from Oklahoma State, was clear when he said: “It's been a touch experience so far, losing so many games… A lot of us haven't lost this many games in our life”.

When was the last time the Pistons played in the NBA playoffs?

The Pistons last playing in the postseason was in during the 2008 NBA Playoffs, that was the team's most recent appearance in the playoffs. It was a good playoff streak for the Pistons from 2002 to 2008 but with multiple internal problems and a mediocre roster it is unlikely that the Pistons will return to the postseason.

Have the Detroit Pistons won an NBA title?

Yes, the Pistons have won three NBA Championships, one in 1989, another in 1990 and the last one in the 21st century during the 2004 NBA Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1. After that big title in 2004, the Pistons won 4 division titles and haven't been back to the Finals since.

