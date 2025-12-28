Where to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting Braga and Benfica will face each other in the Matchday 16 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

[Watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica online in the US on Fubo]

Benfica are focused on staying within striking distance of the Primeira Liga summit and head into this contest targeting a vital three points. As Águias trail leaders Porto, who sit on 43 points and hold an eight-point edge over Benfica, making consistency crucial as the season progresses.

Standing in their way will be a resilient Sporting Braga side pushing for European places, turning this matchup into a key battle between direct rivals with major implications in the top of the standings.

When will the Sporting Braga vs Benfica match be played?

Sporting Braga play against Benfica in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, December 28, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Bright Arrey-Mbi of Braga – Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Sporting Braga vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting Braga and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GOLTV.