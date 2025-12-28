Where to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Sporting Braga and Benfica will face each other in the Matchday 16 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.
Benfica are focused on staying within striking distance of the Primeira Liga summit and head into this contest targeting a vital three points. As Águias trail leaders Porto, who sit on 43 points and hold an eight-point edge over Benfica, making consistency crucial as the season progresses.
Standing in their way will be a resilient Sporting Braga side pushing for European places, turning this matchup into a key battle between direct rivals with major implications in the top of the standings.
When will the Sporting Braga vs Benfica match be played?
Sporting Braga play against Benfica in a Matchday 16 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, December 28, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).
Sporting Braga vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA
ET: 1:00 PM
CT: 12:00 PM
MT: 11:00 AM
PT: 10:00 AM
How to watch Sporting Braga vs Benfica in the USA
Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Sporting Braga and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include Fanatiz, DirecTV Stream and GOLTV.