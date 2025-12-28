Are TreVeyon Henderson and DeMario Douglas playing today for Patriots vs Jets in Week 17?

The AFC features the New England Patriots as one of the leading contenders to claim the conference crown. Powered by an offense highlighted by the talents of TreVeyon Henderson and DeMario Douglas, a road win against the New York Jets will be crucial to keep pace with the Broncos in the race for the top seed.

Drake Maye understands that having both of those playmakers available on offense could be the X-factor in dismantling Aaron Glenn’s game plan, although their availability for kickoff at MetLife Stadium has yet to be confirmed.

According to the official NFL website, both Henderson and Douglas are listed as questionable. However, journalist Adam Schefter reported on X that the RB has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play, while Douglas faces a different situation, as his hamstring will be evaluated up until game time to determine whether he will be available.

What injuries are Henderson and Douglas dealing with?

As the New England Patriots prepare to face the Jets today, their offense faces some uncertainty. Rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson has cleared concussion protocol after being injured in the Week 16 win over Baltimore.

Drake Maye #10 hands off the ball to Treveyon Henderson.

On the other hand, wide receiver DeMario “Pop” Douglas remains questionable due to a hamstring injury sustained in the same game, which could leave the receiving corps thin for this AFC East matchup.

The impact of Henderson and Douglas on the Patriots’ offense

The Patriots’ offense has relied heavily on the explosive production of TreVeyon Henderson, who has racked up 776 yards and 7 touchdowns on 148 carries, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per attempt as a cornerstone of the ground game.

Complementing him in the air, DeMario Douglas has provided a reliable vertical threat with 28 receptions for 408 yards and 3 touchdowns, maintaining a sharp 14.6 average per catch. Together, their ability to move the chains and create big plays has been vital to New England’s scoring efficiency throughout the season.