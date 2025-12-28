The Pittsburgh Steelers did not receive the help they needed from the Green Bay Packers to win the AFC North, and thanks to their victory at Lambeau Field, the Baltimore Ravens remain alive in the fight for the divisional title.

However, in the most important detail for Mike Tomlin, the Steelers control their own destiny to clinch a berth in the playoffs. If they win their game against the Browns in Cleveland, they will have their postseason spot secured.

For Aaron Rodgers, who could be on the verge of retirement, this is an unbeatable opportunity to pursue one last Super Bowl in his career. However, a loss in Week 17 could complicate everything.

What happens if Steelers lose today against Browns?

If the Steelers lose today against the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh would fall to a 9-7 record and would have only a one-game lead over the Ravens in the AFC North. That would mean the divisional title would be decided in the final game between the two teams, which would be played in Week 18 at Acrisure Stadium.

Can the Steelers make the playoffs?

The Steelers can make the playoffs if they defeat the Browns in Cleveland. That would automatically lock them in as the No. 4 seed in the AFC with a home game in the Wild Card round. If they lose, they would have a second chance to clinch a spot by beating the Ravens in Week 18.

