As it usually happens, the All-Star voting returns led to some big snubs. Here, we make a case for five players who should've been starters in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

The NBA All-Star Game is always all about the fans. But more often than not, fan votes aren't exactly fair. Obviously, with that many talented players in the NBA, it's usual to see a couple of big snubs every year for this game.

Something really special happened this year in particular. A singer from K-pop band BTS started a campaign to make Andrew Wiggins an NBA All-Star starter, with his fanbase taking over social media to get it done.

And, while the Warriors player was having a very solid season, perhaps All-Star starter was a bit of a reach. Moreover, it took a spot away from a player who may have deserved it more. Here, we're going to let you know about the 5 players that made a case for being All-Star starters but fell short due to fan votes.

NBA All-Star Game: 5 Players Who Were Snubbed Of A Starting Spot, Ranked

5. Darius Garland

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the biggest surprises of the season. Pairing Evan Mobley with Jarrett Allen has done wonders for their defense, and Darius Garland is leading the race for Most Improved Player.

Garland has kept his foot on the gas even after Collin Sexton's season-ending injury. He's averaging career-highs in points (19.7) and assists (8.2) per game while shooting 46.7% from the floor. Also, the up-and-coming Cavs are third in the East, against all odds.

4. Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is one of the biggest fan favorites around the world, so he's a lock to be an All-Star reserve at least. His game is tailor-made for these kinds of games he's one of the finest entertainers with his no-look passes and crafty moves.

Doncic is once again near the leaders in all major categories in the league. Thus far, he's averaging 25.2 points to go along with 8.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.4 three-pointers per contest.

3. Devin Booker

Unsurprisingly, the team with the second-best record in the league didn't have a single All-Star starter. Once again, the public continues to sleep on small-market teams like the Phoenix Suns, even if they're coming off a trip to the NBA Finals.

Devin Booker continues to blossom as one of the most efficient and prolific scorers in the league. He's averaging 25.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game while playing winning basketball, yet the fans don't seem to care.

2. James Harden

We got used to James Harden averaging 30+ points per game like if it was something normal, yet there's nothing normal about that. Even if his scoring numbers have taken a dip, he's still an All-Star starter.

Harden is currently leading the league in assists per game (10.1) while averaging 23.0 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.4 triples. He struggled early in the season but has shouldered a big load as of late with Kevin Durant out and Kyrie Irving in and out of the lineup.

1. Zach LaVine

It's time Zach LaVine finally gets his flowers. He's way more than just a dunker and is getting better on nearly every aspect of the game as the years go by. Also, he didn't mind giving up a couple of shots per game to have DeMar DeRozan next to him.

While DeRozan has stolen most of the headlines, LaVine has been as good as him, if not better. Thus far, he's averaging 24.9 points with 4.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 2.9 triples per game on 48/40/87 shooting splits.