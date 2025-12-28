What happens if Colts lose today against Jaguars in 2025 NFL Week 17?

The 2025 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts has taken them through every possible scenario. From starting with an incredible winning streak to suffering a string of consecutive losses that pushed them out of contention, it’s been a rollercoaster. Looking to finish on a high note, Philip Rivers and his teammates aim to secure a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to break this unpredicted slump.

If the Colts lose to the Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium, their record would drop to 8–8, yet their overall situation would remain unchanged. This means that a string of unfavorable results has kept Shane Steichen from guiding his team to the playoffs.

What was once pure optimism in Indianapolis, fueled by the outstanding play of then-starting QB Daniel Jones, gradually gave way to harsh reality by season’s end, even after Philip Rivers took over and couldn’t turn the tide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Injuries: Colts’ main setback

The Indianapolis Colts’ season has been significantly derailed by a persistent quarterback crisis, starting with Anthony Richardson’s orbital bone fracture in Week 6 and followed by Daniel Jones’ season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertisement

To stabilize the offense, the team turned to veteran Philip Rivers, but the move has yet to yield the expected results; over two starts, Rivers has recorded 397 passing yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions, posting a subpar 50.9 QBR. These struggles under center have prevented the Colts from maintaining offensive consistency, contributing heavily to their late-season decline.

Advertisement

see also Philip Rivers makes major revelation after Colts’ latest loss threatens playoff spot

The final stretch for Indianapolis

With an 8-7 record and already eliminated from playoff contention, the Indianapolis Colts are shifting their focus to the future as they close out the season. They will first host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium before finishing the year against the Texans at NRG Stadium.

Advertisement

Currently sitting third in the AFC South, the team is now eyeing the 2026 NFL Draft, where securing a high pick could allow them to address its quarterback instability by selecting a top prospect.