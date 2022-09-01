The Knicks are getting roasted (again). After Donovan Mitchell was traded to the Cavs, people started making fun of the New York team and here are the funniest memes and reactions to this move.

The recent years have not been kind with the Knicks and this time is not different. After all the rumors about a possible trade for Donovan Mitchell, the player decided to join the Cavs in a blockbuster move. For this reason, the New York team is being roasted (again) with the funniest memes and reactions to this news.

Donovan Mitchell was one of the players that the New York Knicks had as its favorite targets for next season. The team from the Great Apple had a very attractive offer for the Utah Jazz, but the Cavs improved it in order to steal the guard.

As the Knicks' fans expected the deal to be done as soon as possible, they were thrilled about the idea of getting a top player, but the Cavaliers had other idea. After this steal, people started making fun of the New York team with the funniest memes.

Fans' reactions to the Cavs stealing Donovan Mitchell from the Knicks: Memes, reactions