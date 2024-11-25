Cristiano Ronaldo scores a brace: How many has he scored this year compared to Lionel Messi?

With his latest brace against Al Gharafa, Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo extends his record as the all-time top scorer. However, we revisit how many braces he has scored this year compared to Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace in Al Nassr’s win over Al Gharafa for Matchday 5 of the Group Phase of the 2024-25 AFC Champions League. With these goals, the Portuguese star has reached 913 goals in his career. So, how many braces has he scored this year compared to Lionel Messi?

Ronaldo, also counting hat-tricks, has scored two or more goals in a single match eight times this year, including Portugal and Al Nassr’s matches. Meanwhile, Messi has also recorded eight braces (including hat-tricks) this year for both Argentina and Inter Miami.

Messi’s latest match with two or more goals was against Bolivia, in which he scored a hat-trick and provided two assists. For Inter Miami, his latest brace came against New England back in October.

Meanwhile, apart from today’s, Ronaldo’s latest brace with Portugal took place on November 15th against Poland for the UEFA Nations League. With that brace, Ronaldo also extended his record as the international top-scorer (135 goals).

Lionel Messi of Argentina controls the ball during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Argentina and Peru

With both Ronaldo and Messi continuing to score goals at an incredible rate, the debate over who is the greatest footballer of all time shows no signs of slowing down. As these two legends continue to defy age, fans around the world can only marvel at their ongoing rivalry.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s braces in 2024

3/30/24 vs Al Tai (Saudi Pro League) (Hat-trick)

4/2/24 vs Abha (Saudi Pro League) (Hat-trick)

5/1/24 vs Al Khaleej (King’s Cup)

5/4/24 vs Al Wehda (Saudi Pro League) (Hat-trick)

5/27/24 vs Al Ittihad (Saudi Pro League)

6/11/24 vs Ireland (UEFA Nations League)

11/15/24 vs Poland (UEFA Nations League)

11/25/24 vs Al Gharafa (AFC Champions League)

Lionel Messi’s braces in 2024

3/2/24 vs Orlando (MLS)

4/21/24 vs Nashville (MLS)

4/28/24 vs New England (MLS)

6/15/24 vs Guatemala (Friendly)

9/15/24 vs Philadelphia (MLS)

10/3/24 vs Columbus Crew (MLS)

10/16/24 vs Bolivia (Conmebol World Cup Qualifiers)

10/19/24 vs New England (MLS) (Hat-trick)

