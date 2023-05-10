The Golden State Warriors haven’t been able to crack the code to beat the Los Angeles Lakers. They haven’t been able to match their physicality and are just one loss away from the end of their NBA season.

The Dubs had a huge shot to even things up in Game 4, but they couldn’t get a shot up down the stretch. Klay Thompson took some wild shots, and Stephen Curry missed back-to-back attempts with the clock winding down.

Looking back, however, Draymond Green wouldn’t blame either of his teammates for the missed opportunities. Instead, he thinks it was the whole team that struggled to find any sort of offensive rhythm.

Draymond Green Adresses The Warriors’ Offensive Struggles

“Quite frankly, I thought that we did enough to win the game until the last 2 minutes — Our offensive execution wasn’t there down the stretch, and that is on all of us,” Green said on his podcast. “That’s not just on Klay; that’s not just on Steph. That’s on all of us. I know everyone’s talking about the Steph shot or couple of shots, or the Klay couple of shots. Quite frankly, I’m rolling with those guys.”

Green also claimed that his team did a solid job of keeping LeBron James and Anthony Davis out of sync in the loss, adding that you’ve got to ‘live with it’ if guys like Lonnie Walker IV wind up beating you.

“I thought we did a great job of wearing AD and LeBron down,” Green said. “They played a ton of minutes, very high usage. In turn, they went to Lonnie Walker in the fourth quarter. Most cases, that’s a win. It’s still a win — If you can stop LeBron from getting what shots he wants, stop AD from getting what shots he wants. Lonnie Walker beats you; you kinda gotta live with it.”

This isn’t the first time the Warriors will face a 3-1 deficit, and they were able to come back that time. Whether they’ll find the same success this time remains to be seen, but they’ll have to be almost perfect.