Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green once again showed his admiration for LeBron James, and he may have exposed Stephen Curry after their loss in Game 3.

Draymond Green's love and admiration for LeBron James is no secret. There's even a running joke onNBA Twitter about Green and Shannon Sharpe constantly going out of their way to try and uplift James, even when he's not the topic of discussion.

Notably, that was a talking point ahead of this series vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, especially considering that Green has even put LeBron ahead of Stephen Curry when talking about being the face of the NBA and some other topics.

That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see him do that again, exposing a conversation with Steph on his podcast to shower LeBron with praise, regardless of how the narrative it might create on social media.

Draymond Green Claims Stephen Curry Couldn't Figure LeBron James Out

"Steph said to me, 'Yo, I'm trying to figure Bron out,'" Green said. "After not taking a shot for most of the first half, he ended up getting it going 21, 8, and 8; it was big, really big. Hit some big shots, some timely shots. One of the threes he hit on the wing in the first half was a very timely bucket. And, you know, it slowed our run down."

LeBron Has A Different Role Now

Green had already talked about LeBron's different role in Darvin Ham's offense. James isn't the primary ball-handler or scorer anymore, and that's an adjustment the Warriors need to prepare for:

"LeBron is playing a totally different style, a totally different game than we've ever seen him play before," Green said after Game 2. "And it is interesting figuring it out. It's very interesting, you are not used to seeing LeBron off the ball so much, and so I thought that was interesting and something that we'll have to adjust to. It's just not your typical LeBron running the show, which is a bit weird."

It's also weird that a player reveals that his superstar teammate hasn't been able to figure out one of their rivals, and Dubs Nation may not appreciate Green's words on that matter. But hey, they both share the same agent, so there's that.