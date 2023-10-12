The Golden State Warriors failed to replicate their success from two years ago last season. Entering the year as the reigning NBA champions, their campaign got to a rocky start when Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole during training camp.

Multiple reports stated that Poole had ‘crossed the line’ by calling Green an ‘expensive backpack for Stephen Curry.’ The team suspended their former Defensive Player of the Year and leader and he apologized both privately and in public, but it was too little, too late already.

Green admitted that the punch hurt his credibility within the locker room, which prevented him from being as vocal as he used to be. He didn’t hold himself or his teammates accountable, and they couldn’t shake some negative habits in time to beat the Los Angeles Lakers.

Draymond Green Is Confident In The Warriors

So, now that Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards and the Warriors made several additions — headlined by Chris Paul’s arrival –, Green believes they have what it takes to win another ring. Of course, that’s as long as they all buy in and push towards the same goal:

“I think the key to making it happen is everyone buying in,” the forward said on Dubs Talk. “If everyone is bought in – which I have no doubt in my mind that everyone will be bought in, I think we have the pieces that we need, the understanding that we need, the knowledge that we need, the veteran leadership that it takes.”

Green stated that he took for granted that everyone was going to buy in, but that wasn’t the case last season. That could’ve been a shot at Poole, who criticized coach Steve Kerr in the playoffs and snubbed Green and Stephen Curry on the bench.

“I think we have all the pieces that it will take to win a championship – if everyone is bought in. I am someone that took everyone being bought in for granted,” said Green. “And so to understand it don’t always look like that, I think for me coming into this year, it just gives you a larger appreciation for those that do understand it.”

New Faces, Old System

The Warriors will have a sworn enemy in their ranks now. Chris Paul has looked quite excited to be a part of the team, and while Steve Kerr has yet to confirm whether he’ll start or come off the bench, he did affirm that he’s going to be on the floor often.

“We basically have six starters the way I look at it,” Kerr said earlier in the offseason, referring to Paul, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney. “Only five can go each night.”

Paul’s game is more methodical and about controlling the tempo of the game in the backcourt. Kerr’s system, however, revolves around free movement and pushing the pace and spacing the floor on every single possession. It could be a clash in styles, but Paul is one of the greatest playmakers in NBA history, and his high basketball IQ should help him adapt to whatever’s needed of him.

Just like Green said, Paul’s impact on the team will depend on whether he’s willing to buy in or not. And while they’re no longer the team to beat in the Western Conference, this dynasty has come back to life over and over, and they still have championship DNA.

The Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Clippers will all bode a legit threat in the Western Conference in the upcoming season. Still, the Warriors have won four rings in the last decade, and if they regain their top defensive form from years past, you have to like their chances against everybody.