The Golden State Warriors have been busy this offseason. First, they shocked the league by sending Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul. Later, they signed Draymond Green to a reported four-year, $100m contract extension.

These moves are expected to help Stephen Curry, who continues to have what it takes to deliver championships for the franchise. While Green staying is great news, it remains to be seen how CP3 settles in his new team.

Many believe Father Time has already started to catch up to the veteran guard, but the Dubs seem to believe in what he can bring to the table. Green, for instance, showed nothing but optimism in regard to Paul.

Draymond Green explains how Chris Paul will help Warriors

“I think he brings a couple things,” Green said in an appearance on Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “Number 1, I thought last year…and Steph said this in his press conference, we ran out of variety and what I mean about variety is in a team you need to have a variety… Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways to score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu… CP plays totally different than Steph, totally different than Klay, totally different than myself and Jordan Poole… I also think last year, Steph and I got split up a lot and me and Steph together we’re dangerous. Our minutes got split up a bunch because our second unit couldn’t figure it out and in turn I got put into the second unit to help stabilize things… Well now, CP can anchor that unit…and I think that is a big thing to helping unlock our team again.

“I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. DeAndrew Ayton looked like a bust before Chris came to Phoenix. No disrespect but more of a compliment to CP but people didn’t know what DeAndrew Ayton was gonna turn out to be and suddenly he became an all-star level player. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge! And I look forward to learning that from him.”

The young players on the Warriors roster can definitely look up to Paul, an experienced player who already contributed on teammates’ development. Only time will tell how this works.