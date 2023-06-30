The NBA offseason is just getting started, but the Golden State Warriors have already made significant changes. It makes sense, since the team needs to maximize Stephen Curry‘s championship window before it closes.

With Bob Myers no longer in the Bay area, the Dubs promoted Mike Dunleavy Jr. to general manager, and he quickly made a shocking decision by trading Jordan Poole for Chris Paul.

The Warriors may have not performed as expected last year, but their roster still has some interesting names for the rest of the league. Besides Draymond Green, it looks like one of their players has been drawing interest around the NBA.

Rumor: 17 teams are interested in Jonathan Kuminga

According to NBA insider Anthony Slater, more than half of the league is keeping an eye on Jonathan Kuminga, whose future has given a lot to talk about in recent weeks:

“The [Indiana] Pacers clearly have checked in,” Slater said, via AHN Fire Digital. “I know in the past, the [Toronto] Raptors have had conversations. We know the Warriors have checked in on O.G. Anunoby dating back to the deadline. Who wouldn’t want a 6-foot-7 freak athlete wing with some high upside offensively, and he’s shown flashes of being an incredible individual defender. … If you’re around the league and you see him out of the rotation in the playoffs, you’re probably thinking this is a perfect buy-low candidate in a league obsessed with wings. If we really named who’s actually interested in Kuminga, there are probably 17 teams out there, though some more than others.

“Do I see him on the Warriors next season? Yes,” Slater continued. “I don’t think he’s going to be traded. I don’t think he was being shopped. I think the Warriors – and as we’re seeing in the Mike Dunleavy era – are very willing to have any conversation you’re willing to have as long as you’re not asking for Stephen Curry. They were adamant when a report came out that it sounded like they were shopping him high in the draft that they weren’t shopping him. They’d answer inbound calls on him.

“Through conversations with people behind the scenes about rotations and various roster spots next year, he’s part of the Warriors’ plans moving forward. There’s still a belief in his talent. The thing is, it’s got to fit.”

Well, regardless of how many teams seem to be interested in the Warriors forward, it looks like he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. It makes sense, since Golden State drafted him 7th overall only two years ago.