The Golden State Warriors have dropped six of their past ten games. They need all hands on deck if they want to make the playoffs, and that means the veterans will need to lead by example and carry the load.

That puts all eyes back on Draymond Green. He was reinstated from an indefinite suspension that spanned 12 games, and it was the fourth time the NBA suspended him in the past 12 months.

Green’s absence was a big blow to Steve Kerr’s team. They went 5-7 without him, and while Jonathan Kuminga proved to be ready to get a bigger role, they clearly need their veteran power forward now.

Steve Kerr Says This Could Be The End Of The Line For Draymond

That’s why his coach didn’t mince his words when addressing his situation. He made it loud and clear that he might not have another chance to salvage his career, not after everything that’s transpired:

“I think Draymond knows his career is on the line. It really is,” Kerr said on 95.7 The Game. “Based on what’s happened over the last year, based on the recent suspension, based on everything that’s gone on — I think he recognizes that it is different this time. This wasn’t a suspension for getting too many technicals. This wasn’t a suspension for one Flagrant foul. This was different.”

Kerr believes this time will be different and has full confidence in Green’s ability to come back better than ever. In reality, that’s the only choice he’ll have if he wants to stay in the league:

“This really put him on notice,” Kerr continued. “He’s put himself on notice. That’s what makes this different. And that’s why his response has to be what it’s got to be.”

Green is a fighter in the good sense of the word, and the Warriors need him to be that strong presence. But they also need him to be more mature and in control of his emotions. Hopefully, that’ll be the case onwards.