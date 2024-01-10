The Golden State Warriors drew plenty of mockery and criticism around the NBA when they traded for Andrew Wiggins. He hadn’t lived up to the expectations and hype that come with being the first-overall pick, and he was making way more money than the average player.

However, Wiggins bought in immediately. He understood and embraced his new role, playing strong defense, playing off the ball, and doing all the little things his team needed to get over the hump.

The former Minnesota Timberwolves star was remarkable in the NBA Finals and played a huge role in their latest championship run, but he hasn’t been able to find that same stride ever since, up to the point where he lost his starting job.

With his team struggling to find consistency this season, some have deemed him the odd man out in the Bay area, and judging by their current situation, it would be hard to disagree with that statement.

NBA Rumors: Potential Teams For Andrew Wiggins

Wiggins is far from done, and while his contract makes it tough to trade him, he should still have a future in this league. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the three most likely destinations for the former first-overall pick.

3. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls shouldn’t be interested in Andrew Wiggins because of his age. However, with both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan reportedly up for grabs, he’s more than likely to be a part of any potential offer from the Warriors for salary-matching purposes.

He could showcase his skills in the Windy City and get over this slump without any sort of pressure to have to win. The Bulls could later try to flip him for draft capital or expiring contracts to finally kickstart their long overdue rebuilding process.

2. Toronto Raptors

For years, people have speculated with a bit of a homecoming. While he was born in Ontario, Andrew Wiggins has always been tied to the Toronto Raptors for obvious reasons. Now could be the time to get it done and join forces with RJ Barrett.

The Raptors aren’t going to compete any time soon, and they’re likely to part ways with Pascal Siakam, who’s been on the Warriors’ radar for years now. Once again, he’d have to be included in the deal for salary-matching purposes, and it would also make sense for him.

1. Cleveland Cavaliers

Last but not least, we find a team that seems one piece away from being a legitimate NBA championship contender. The Cleveland Cavaliers need someone to round up their lineup at the small forward position, and Wiggins might as well be that guy.

Wiggins was actually drafted by Cleveland but never played a single game there, so this would be the ultimate full circle for him. He can give them a much-needed defensive presence in the wing, all while taking some shot-creating pressure off Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.