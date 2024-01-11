The Golden State Warriors can’t recognize themselves in the mirror right now. They don’t look anything like the team that won four NBA championships in the past decade, and they might not even make the playoffs at this pace.

They’ve been blown out in back-to-back games, and the fans have had enough. Boos, jeers, and whatnot have only turned this already complicated season into an even worse one, and there doesn’t seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel, not even Draymond Green’s return.

Truth be told, Steve Kerr’s team is just going through the motions right now. They can’t find their stride, the rotations aren’t good, and it doesn’t even seem like they have a steady and solid starting lineup that actually works.

Even Stephen Curry has had enough of this. Following the loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, he hinted at wanting the team to make some moves for the first time in his career.

Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Some Moves

“We have a standard that’s pretty evident that if things stay the same,” Curry said after the game. “That’s the definition of insanity, right? Keep doing the same thing and expecting a different result?”

Curry knows the ripple effect his words could and will have. That’s why he believes the players need to focus on the task at hand and what they can control while all the trade rumors and outside noise work themselves out:

“As players, what we can control is our effort, focus, competitiveness,” Curry said. “Like every NBA season, every organization, that stuff works itself out. You can’t allow yourself to get distracted by that, because whether you’re at the top of the standings or the bottom, there are always rumors swirling, always conversations. Just part of the business. Until anything happens, you can’t get caught up in it. It’ll rob you of the opportunity to play good basketball.”

Curry Understands The Boos

The fans have always stayed by The Dynasty’s side, but they don’t like what’s happening right now. Curry, however, believes they have every right to boo them after watching them underperform so badly:

“I don’t even know what to say about it because I don’t want to be prisoners of the moment and understand, we’re obviously struggling,” Curry said of the boos. “There’s nothing to really cheer about, so obviously, the cheering is booing might as well. I don’t take it any certain type of way.”

Steph is well aware of the fact that the team has failed to live up to the expectations and their own standards, and he’s not satisfied with his performances either:

“Honestly, I’m booing myself booing our team in my head because of the way we’re playing,” the point guard continued. “So, you know, it is what it is; fans are going to react the way they want. It’s our job to give them something to cheer about, and we have not done that.”

Curry has been the lone bright spot for the Warriors this season, and he should be the only untouchable player on the roster as they look to dig themselves back from this hole while they still can.