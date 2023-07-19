The Warriors were missing something after they were eliminated by the Lakers in the playoffs. It was a massive blow for a legendary group of veterans like Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Head coach Steve Kerr knew it as well.

“To be fair, I think this team ultimately maxed out. We were barely in the playoff picture most of this year. This is not a championship team. We did a pretty good job of finding something here over the last month. We came close to recapturing what we had, but we didn’t quite get there. We didn’t feel like a championship team all year, but we had the guts and the fortitude to believe.”

Now, looking into the 2023-2024 season in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors are making big moves. One of them was a contract extension for Draymond Green and a blockbuster trade to acquire Chris Paul. However, there’s a long history between those two.

Draymond Green’s special message for Chris Paul

In 2020, Draymond Green made headlines after this controversial statement about Chris Paul. “I don’t like CP3 at all.” That’s why, just three years later, everyone was expecting Green’s opinion on the recent trade and his new teammate.

“Me and Chris have had our differences, you know, over the course of my 11 years playing in this league. Since year one. Chris is the way he is. I am the way I am. He’s not changing who he is at this point. I’m not changing who I am at this point. I think it’s very important for people to understand that.“

However, Draymond Green is confident that could be left aside in benefit of the Warriors. “I’m an adult and Chris is an adult. Like, we can talk amongst men. And that, I look forward to. There’s no sugarcoating what’s happened all these years. So to just go front and act like all those things was fake, like I publicly said I didn’t like Chris before. I’m not going to be just like, ‘Oh, man, that changed now that he’s my teammate.’ No. I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another adult.”

Furthermore, considering they’re two stars and future Hall of Famers, Green believes everything will work out. “I’m looking forward to going to work with an adult. You know what I’m saying? Chris is a pro. I’m looking forward to going to work with a pro. He’s super smart and he’s shown to be a great leader.”