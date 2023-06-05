Duncan Robinson's salary at Heat: How much does he make per hour, day, week, month, and year?

The Miami Heat may not be the strongest NBA team on paper, but they’ve certainly proven to be one of, if not the toughest team in the league. Their trip to the NBA Finals is a testament to their mental strength and determination to defy the odds.

While Jimmy Butler is for many the face of the team, there are many players who stepped up in ways only a few could have imagined. Duncan Robinson, for instance, is a case of success under Erik Spoelstra’s tutelage.

One of the players who was overlooked in the draft, Robinson proved his coach right by delivering crucial points in the biggest of stages. Check out here the details of his current contract.

Duncan Robinson’s contract with Miami Heat

According to Spotrac, Duncan Robinson signed a five-year, $90,000,000 deal with the Miami Heat in 2021. Only $80,000,000 are guaranteed, but it’s still a lucrative contract compared to other players on the roster.

How much does Duncan Robinson make a year?

Duncan Robinson’s annual average salary is $18 million, but the money was split differently each year. In 2022-23, Robinson made $16,902,000, which break down as follows: $1,408,500 a month; $352,125 a week; $50,304 a day; $2,096 an hour; $34.9 a minute; and $0.58 a second.