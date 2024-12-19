Magic Johnson, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, has shared his excitement about the historic milestone of seeing Bronny James play alongside his father, LeBron James. In a recent interview, Johnson expressed his joy at witnessing this unique moment in NBA history.

Although Bronny James‘ time in the NBA has been limited so far, his potential is clear. As he continues to develop in the G League, both pundits and fans are eagerly awaiting the day he solidifies himself as an NBA player.

The opportunity to see a father and son share the court in the NBA is an unprecedented event that has captured the attention of fans worldwide. This historic moment underscores LeBron James‘ deep love for basketball and his desire to share this thrilling sport with his son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a recent interview with FS1’s Speak For Yourself, Magic Johnson said: “Great moment… If I had a chance to play with my son, that would’ve been a great moment for me. It was great for basketball. I’m happy that LeBron and Bronny got a chance to see that; hey, I’m not ready yet. Dad said, ‘You’re not ready yet. Go down to the G League, develop, and I think next year you’ll probably be ready for the NBA.’ It was a special moment, and I’m glad we got a chance to see it.”

LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on before the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on November 06, 2024 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Advertisement

The Future of Bronny James

The James legacy in the NBA is far from over. With LeBron James still performing at an elite level and Bronny showing immense potential, Lakers fans have a lot to look forward to in the coming years. The prospect of seeing father and son on the same court in the not-too-distant future is an exciting thought for basketball enthusiasts.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Lakers have decided how to help LeBron James, Anthony Davis this season

Ultimately, the combination of Bronny’s natural talent, strong work ethic, and the support of both his father and the Los Angeles Lakers organization puts him on a promising path. The future of the James dynasty is bright, and it’s only a matter of time before we see the full potential of this extraordinary family legacy unfold.