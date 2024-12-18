The Los Angeles Lakers have faced a rough stretch in their last eight games, managing only two victories. Under JJ Redick‘s guidance, the team has struggled to find consistency in the NBA regular season. However, the return of LeBron James and Anthony Davis’s standout performances in recent games have provided a much-needed boost for the Lakers. Despite these positives, fans remain eager to see how Bronny James can contribute to the team’s success.

Bronny James, LeBron’s son, has yet to make a significant impact in his seven appearances for the Lakers. Averaging just four points per game and without a single three-pointer to his name, Bronny is still adjusting to the challenging pace of the NBA. Nevertheless, his recent standout performance with the South Bay Lakers in the G League has offered a glimpse of his potential.

With renewed confidence, Bronny is awaiting a breakout opportunity to showcase his skills in the NBA. In the meantime, head coach JJ Redick has expressed his thoughts on what the young player needs to reach his full potential. “He is very coachable. I’ve told him this: he has to get to the point where it’s okay to fail. I think he has a real reservation about failing,” Redick said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Redick elaborated on the unique pressures Bronny faces, saying, “A lot of that stems from having a camera on him since he was eight years old. I can’t imagine Nox and Kai having cameras at their recreational league games like Bronny has. The level of attention on him is something I’m very mindful of.”

Advertisement

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before the game against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on November 04, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Advertisement

Bronny reflects on his breakout performance

After delivering a standout performance in the G League, Bronny James addressed the media with a blend of humility and determination. “I just want to play. I felt pretty good, got some points on the board. I’m just trying to grow as I get older and improve my game as much as I can,” he said.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: Bronny James reportedly expected to play in G-League Winter Showcase

This approach highlights the maturity and relentless work ethic that have positioned him as a promising prospect for the Lakers. As he inches closer to potentially breaking into the starting lineup, Bronny faces a golden opportunity to solidify his place at the highest level of competition and validate the Lakers’ investment in his development.

Bronny’s journey back after injury

Just under a month ago, Bronny took the court for the Lakers, still working to establish his rhythm with the team. While he hadn’t yet met the lofty expectations surrounding him, there were promising signs of development. Unfortunately, an untimely injury disrupted his progress, drawing scrutiny from fans and analysts alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now back to full physical health, James made his return in the Lakers’ recent win over the Trail Blazers. His time on the court was limited to just three minutes, during which he contributed a block and attempted two field goals—offering a glimpse of his defensive potential.

As Bronny looks to build momentum for the remainder of the NBA season, other rising talents in the G League are seizing opportunities. Quincy Olivari, for instance, made his mark with a three-pointer in just eight minutes of action.