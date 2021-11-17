The Los Angeles Lakers always have the obligation to compete at the highest level. They're the winningest franchise in NBA history and have LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the way, so there's no room for excuses.

Unsurprisingly, the fans have been so worried throughout the course of this young season. Frank Vogel's team has struggled to be at their best, they've barely been healthy, and they look far from a legit contender.

That and also taking a look at the way the Golden State Warriors are playing, made ESPN's Stephen A. Smith say that the Lakers aren't going to the NBA Finals this year and that LeBron won't win another championship.

Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron Won't Win Another Ring

“Warriors going to the Finals,” Smith said on ESPN's First Take. “Let me say something else: I think LeBron has won his last title. I think it’s over. … It’s not LeBron’s fault. LeBron is gonna be LeBron. He gonna come back. He gonna do what he gonna do. … They ain’t winning no chip.”

There's no shame in not winning an NBA championship in your 19th season. LeBron has done enough merits to be considered one of the greatest athletes in sports history. But all good things come to an end, and it seems like his body is finally starting to give up.

Of course, if someone can turn around that narrative once again, that's definitely LeBron James. LeBron has challenged Father Time for nearly a decade now and he's shown no desire to retire in the foreseeable future.

But no one can win on his own and the Lakers need to step up. Russell Westbrook needs to start making better decisions and playing some defense and the supporting cast needs to knock down their shots if they want to have a chance out of the Western Conference.