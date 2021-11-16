Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball looked back on his trade from the Los Angeles Lakers and shared his thoughts on that passage of his career.

Not so long ago, people raved about how Lonzo Ball was going to be the new face of the NBA. He was supposed to lead the new era for the Los Angeles Lakers as the second coming of Magic Johnson or a Jason Kidd 2.0.

While Ball didn't fulfill those expectations and was eventually traded to the New Orleans Pelicans, he eventually turned out to be a very good player. He worked on his poor shooting and continues to develop as a top-tier playmaker and solid defender.

That's why, looking back on his career and now that he's playing for a very good Chicago Bulls team, Ball doesn't have any hard feelings for being traded away. He knows it was the best thing that could've happened to him at that point.

Lonzo Ball Feels The Trade Was A Good Thing For Him

“I think everything happens for a reason. I’m where I’m supposed to be now,” Ball told NBC Sports. “It feels great. Early on the process, AK (Arturas Karnisovas) and Marc (Eversley) did a great job. Obviously, the coaches wanted me here. My teammates, we all have great relationships. For me, I wanted to come to a place where I felt like I fit, a place that wanted me for me and didn’t want me to change. Chicago is the best place for me.”

Ball Knows The NBA Is A Business

Lonzo failed to step up when he played for the Lakers. Inconsistency, injuries, and the spotlight prevented him from reaching his ceiling. That's why they eventually moved him along with more young players to land Anthony Davis:

“I know it’s part of the business, but it was the first time I felt like somebody didn’t really want me in a way, I guess," Ball said. "But it was Anthony Davis, so there was no shame in that. He’s one of the best players to ever play.”

"I just think I’ve been through a lot of stuff. And at the end of the day, basketball is a game and a game that I love. I’m very grateful for the situation I’m in,” the guard added. “I think a lot of the things you can worry about doesn’t really hold a lot of weight in real life. I’m blessed to be able to play the game I love, get paid well and take care of my family. That’s pretty much all that matters to me."

Lonzo is now one of the most respected young guards in the league and continues to get better as the years go by. It worked out for the Lakers as well, as Davis helped them win their 17th title. It's not so usual to see a true win-win scenario around the league.