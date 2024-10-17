Former NBA All-Star explains how Stephen Curry’s contract helped build the Warriors dynasty

Following a flawless preseason, a former NBA All-Star weighed in on the Golden State Warriors dynasty, highlighting how Stephen Curry's contract played a pivotal role in its formation.

The NBA preseason for the Golden State Warriors was nothing short of outstanding. With a perfect 5-0 record, Steve Kerr’s team is setting its sights on another championship, with Stephen Curry leading the charge. Recently, a former NBA All-Star reflected on Curry’s pivotal role in shaping the team’s dynasty.

It’s not just Curry’s brilliance on the court; it’s also the way his initial contract allowed the Warriors to build a powerhouse team. Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas discussed this on the Gil’s Arena Show, shedding light on how Curry’s early deal laid the foundation for Golden State’s success.

“Steph Curry signed a bad deal, which created a dynasty,” Arenas said. “If Steph Curry had been Steph Curry earlier, he would’ve signed a rookie max, which would have limited their flexibility. But because he signed a bad deal at the start, it set the stage for the Warriors’ dynasty.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Curry’s 2013 four-year, $44 million contract became one of the greatest bargains in NBA history, enabling the Warriors to maintain cap flexibility and assemble a championship-caliber roster.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2013 NBA Playoffs at AT&T Center on May 14, 2013 in San Antonio, Texas.

Advertisement

Arenas explains how Curry’s contract benefited the Warriors

Arenas elaborated on how Curry’s under-market contract worked in the Warriors’ favor: “I got you for four years, $44 million. If you become a two-time All-Star, two-time MVP, great. When those four years are up, I can offer you more. But for now, I’ve got you for pennies on the dollar.“

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Warriors HC Steve Kerr addresses the challenges with the lineup ahead of regular season

The cap space saved from Curry’s deal allowed the Warriors to bring in additional talent, ultimately building the dynasty that dominated the league for much of the last decade.

Advertisement

Curry’s immense contribution to the Warriors’ dynasty

Since joining the Warriors in the 2009-2010 season, Curry has been instrumental in leading the team to four NBA championships, six conference titles, and five division crowns. His presence ended a 40-year championship drought for the franchise.

Over the course of his career, Curry has played 956 games, averaging 34.2 minutes per contest. He’s averaged 24.8 points per game, shooting an impressive 42.6% from beyond the arc, while dishing out 6.4 assists per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the NBA regular season approaches, Curry looks to continue building his legacy and guide the Warriors back to championship glory after a five-year title drought. The Warriors, with their strong preseason showing, are poised to contend once again.