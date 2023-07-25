Last season seemed to suggest that the Miami Heat only need another superstar to win the NBA championship. That’s why Damian Lillard has become their priority target this offseason.

The timing couldn’t be better, since the guard is also ready to leave the Portland Trail Blazers after many years. The teams have to reach an agreement, but Dame has reportedly made it clear he only wants to join the Heat.

Many were surprised to see Lillard give up on the Blazers, after sticking to them through thick and thin. Gary Payton, however, completely understands Lillard as he felt the same way back in the day.

Gary Payton supports Damian Lillard’s intention to join the Heat

“Everybody should chase a championship. Why are we playing basketball? That is the whole object of playing basketball,” Payton told Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

“If you want to go somewhere else if you’ve got a chance to win a championship, go there. And that’s what I saw when I came to Miami. So I came here, look what happened.”

Payton, who spent more than a decade with the Seattle SuperSonics, won his first and only ring with Miami in 2006. Dame knows that his championship window won’t last forever, so this could be the perfect moment to join a contender like the Heat.